Celtic fined over ‘provocative’ anti-monarchy banner

GLASGOW: Celtic have been fined after a “provocative” anti-monarchy banner was displayed by their fans at a Champions League less than a week after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The banner was spotted in the Hoops' section of the ground in their match against Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland on September 14.

Another read “Sorry For Your Loss Michael Fagan” -- a reference to a man who broke into the late queen’s bedroom in 1982.

The Scottish champions have been fined 15,000 euros ($14,600) by UEFA’s control, ethics and disciplinary body over what was described as “a message not fit for a sporting event (i.e. a provocative banner)”.

Celtic were also fined 4,250 euros for the lighting of fireworks at a home Champions League match against Real Madrid on September 6.

The Scottish Premiership side host RB Leipzig in a Group F clash on Tuesday in desperate need of a win after taking just one point from their first three matches. - AFP