Celtic held by Covid-hit St Mirren

GLASGOW: Celtic suffered a hangover from lifting the Scottish League Cup as the Hoops were held 0-0 by a St Mirren squad decimated by coronavirus infections on Wednesday.

The Saints had a request for the game to be postponed rejected by the Scottish Professional Football Leagues (SPFL) with 11 players unavailable due to positive cases or close contact rules.

However, manager Jim Goodwin was able to name a side with just four changes from their last outing with academy players making up the bench.

“This is the best point this club have had for a hell of a long time,“ said Goodwin.

Celtic were without top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi, who scored twice in Sunday's League Cup final over Hibernian, as the Japanese continues to nurse a hamstring strain.

His presence was badly missed as a Celtic side without a recognised striker struggled to break down the mass ranks of the home side's defence.

Stand-in St. Mirren goalkeeper Dean Lyness saved from Micky Johnson and Nir Bitton before half-time.

Johnson had an effort cleared off the line and Celtic captain Callum McGregor fired just wide in the second half.

But two costly dropped points for Ange Postecoglou's men means they reach the halfway point of the league season six points behind Rangers.

There will only be one more match for both sides this year after the SPFL decided to bring forward the planned winter break by a week due to new Covid restrictions on crowds.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday that crowds at outdoor public events would be capped at 500 from December 26 for “up to three weeks”.

All six matches scheduled for Boxing Day will still go ahead despite the lack of supporters, but the following two rounds of games have been postponed.

Elsewhere, new Hibernian boss Shaun Maloney got off to a winning start as Ryan Porteous scored the only goal of a 1-0 win over Aberdeen.

Hibs leapfrog Aberdeen to move up to fifth.

St Johnstone remain bottom after losing 2-1 at home to Ross County. - AFP