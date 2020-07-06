Celtic to begin record-chasing season against Hamilton in August

SCOTLAND: Celtic will begin their quest for a record 10th straight league crown with a home game against Hamilton Academical on Aug 2, as the Scottish Premiership announced fixtures season on Monday.

Rangers visit Aberdeen in one of four matches on the opening day of the campaign on Aug. 1, with the initial rounds of games likely to be played with no supporters in the stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2019-20 season was ended early due to COVID-19, with Celtic crowned champions for a record-equalling ninth successive campaign.

Rangers, who finished second last season, will travel to Celtic Park for the first ‘Old Firm’ derby on Oct 17 with the return fixture scheduled for Jan 2, 2021.

Promoted Dundee United host St Johnstone on the opening day.

The league said that the start of the season was subject to approval from the government. – Reuters