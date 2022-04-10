Celtic trounce St Johnstone 7-0 to tighten grip on Scottish Premiership

GLASGOW: Celtic hammered St Johnstone 7-0 on Saturday to move nine points clear of bitter Glasgow rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Fresh from inflicting reigning champions Rangers' first home league defeat in two years, Celtic were in commanding form at their Parkhead ground.

It took them a mere eight minutes to open the scoring, through Reo Hatate before Giorgos Giakoumakis seized on a poor pass to double their lead, with Daizen Maeda adding a third goal before half-time.

Saints conceded a penalty five minutes after the break and Josip Juranovic made it 4-0 from the spot.

Matt O'Riley added two goals of his own before Liel Abada completed the scoring 12 minutes from time.

Andy Halliday struck twice as Hearts came from behind to beat Hibernian 3-1 in the Edinburgh derby, a win that left them third in the table.

Hibs went ahead through Drey Wright before Halliday equalised just before half-time.

Stephen Kingsley scored straight after the break to put Hearts ahead.

Halliday's second goal then secured all three points, to the delight of the home crowd at Tynecastle.

Bottom of the table Dundee came from behind to draw 2-2 with Dundee United.

Nicky Clark's header gave United the lead and Charlie Mulgrew made it 2-0 early in the second half with a curling free-kick into the top corner.

Dundee, however, scored two goals in two minutes after the hour mark through Daniel Mullen and Charlie Adam but United held on to remain fourth.

Motherwell scored a late equaliser to snatch a 2-2 draw against Livingston and finish in the top half of the table before the leaguer splits into a top and bottom six for the closing games of the season

Odin Bailey put Livingston in front in the 26th minute and Alan Forrest doubled the lead after half time.

Callum Slattery pulled one back for Motherwell before Ricki Lamie struck in stoppage time.

Ross County finished in the top six thanks to a 1-0 win against Aberdeen secured by Joseph Hungbo's penalty four minutes from time.

Rangers are away to St Mirren on Sunday. - AFP