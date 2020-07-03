Champions Liverpool target records as relegation race hots up

LONDON: Liverpool will look to bounce back from their midweek humbling by Manchester City with a win over Aston Villa this weekend as they target a number of Premier League records.

Their 4-0 defeat on Thursday was only their second of the league season, a dent to their egos having secured their first top-flight title for 30 years.

With a 20-point lead, Liverpool can still win the Premier League by the biggest-ever margin, win every home game and break City's record of 100 points.

First they have to beat a Villa side battling for survival and manager Jurgen Klopp said the records are not the most important thing.

“We cannot force that,” he said.

“To go there, we have to win football games... so in the first place, we should now make sure we are ready for Aston Villa.

Klopp was pleased with the effort and application of his players at City, but rued missed chances while City were clinical.

“We still have to play six games until the end of the season,” he said.

“I saw tonight a team which is ready for it, my team, that’s absolutely OK. Of course if you lose 4-0 you don’t have too many points on your side in arguments, so that’s what we take now.

“We now have two-and-a-half days or whatever to prepare for Aston Villa and that’s what we try.”

Villa sit third-bottom in the Premier League, at least one point from safety but defender Tyrone Mings said they have time to get out of trouble.

“There is a long way to go so everybody has to believe and we have to get through this period,” he told Villa’s website.

“We have a great belief in the dressing room and that will carry on to the next game.

“(Liverpool) are worthy champions and they are an exceptionally good team, so we’ll have to be right on top our game.”

Manchester City, 11 points clear in second, can secure their Champions League group stages spot if they win at Southampton.

But the race for the remaining two Champions League spots will hot up, with just three points between Leicester in third and Wolves in sixth.

Leicester host Crystal Palace while fourth-placed Chelsea are at home to Watford, fifth-placed Manchester United welcome Bournemouth and Wolves meet Arsenal.

Wolves defender Willy Boly says the team are not getting carried away about thoughts of a Champions League spot.

“We don’t think about that, we don’t talk about this between ourselves during the week,” he said.

“We just say, ‘This week we have Arsenal, so we have to play like this, we’re going to be in trouble if we do this’, etc.

“Obviously, there could be a possibility that at the end when we play against Chelsea we have to fight for the Champions League, but now, we know anything could happen, so we're just going to play and enjoy.”

Bottom side Norwich face Brighton knowing that they almost certainly have to win to have a chance of staying up.

Daniel Farke’s side sit six points adrift at the bottom but a win would give them hope.

“First of all our heads shouldn’t be down, if they’re down then we’re done and there’s no point going out to play games because we are already beaten before we start the game,” midfielder Alex Tettey told the Norwich Evening News.

“We need to push ourselves and the games against Brighton, Watford, West Ham, we need to try and get something out of it.”

West Ham, fresh from their win over Chelsea, go to Newcastle, Sheffield United are at Burnley and Tottenham face Everton in the weekend’s other matches. – dpa