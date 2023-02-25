Charity Shield: Solari happy with JDT’s performance

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) head coach Esteban Solari was happy with his team’s performance after edging Terengganu FC (TFC) 2-0 in the Charity Shield match last night to clinch the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Cup for the sixth time in a row.

Despite facing a tough challenge from the Turtle squad, Solari said his men managed to take an early lead in the first 5 minutes of the match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium, here.

“It is a tough game but in the first half, we managed to score very fast. Terengganu are a good team and have good players that created many chances. However, in the first half of the game, our team have a good movement, good combination and we control the game.

“I am very glad for them as it is not easy to win and to control the game. We also worked very well at defence and the players made a big effort. So, overall, we have quality players and games. We are going in the right way. I am very happy,” he said at the post-match press conference.

In the match, the Southern Tigers scored a goal in each half through Juan Muniz in the fifth minute and Bergson da Silva in the 55th minute.

Solari, however, admitted that there were still various aspects that needed to be improved, especially on the players’ speed and the team’s chemistry, in order for JDT to be the best not only in the country but also internationally.

The Argentinian said they would continue to put in their best effort, especially ahead of the match against KL City that are regarded as a tough team, on March 1.

“It will be a very difficult game. We have started making preparations, so for us, even if it is tough, we are ready as we are ‘hungry’ to break records both domestically and abroad,” Solari added.

Meanwhile, TFC head coach Tomislav Steinbruckner attributed his team’s defeat to the absence of their main players.

He also hoped that his squad would bounce back in the match against Kedah in March.

“Next game against Kedah will be a tough match and I think Liridon Krasniqi will be ready. Habib Haroon is still down with a hamstring injury and that’s the main problem for me in the midfield. For today, we didn’t look good, however, I hope we can do better in the next match,” he said. - Bernama