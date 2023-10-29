Charles Leclerc takes pole position for F1 Mexican Grand Prix

BERLIN: Charles Leclerc of Ferrari has taken pole position ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz for the Formula One Mexican Grand Prix, reported German news agency (dpa).

Lerclerc set the fastest time of one minute 17.166 to claim his fourth pole position this season, beating Sainz by 0.067 second and champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull by 0.097 second.

The Monegasque will now try to spoil Verstappen’s attempt to claim a single season record 16th win this season.

The Dutchman who claimed a third consecutive title earlier this month at the Qatar GP, holds the record for most F1 wins in a season with his 15 victories in 2022. - Bernama, dpa.