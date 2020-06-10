Chatri Sityodtong voices support for Black Lives Matter

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong (pix) shared a statement of solidarity for Black Lives Matter on his social media accounts last week.

Black Lives Matter, or BLM, is a human rights movement that campaigns against systemic racism and violence towards the African-American community. While the movement has been active since 2013, a massive resurgence in protests was sparked by the death of George Floyd on 25 May.

Floyd, an unarmed black man, was arrested and pinned to the ground by police officers after he was suspected of involvement in a non-violent crime. Witness videos showed police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for over eight minutes.

Protests erupted in major American cities and have spread around the world, while the #BlackLivesMatter and #BlackoutTuesday hashtags have been flooding social media platforms.

“Black lives matter. They really do. I am grateful to my African American friends for teaching me about their history and for opening my eyes. I don’t pretend to know what it is like to live as a black person in the US, but I do know what it means to be human. What has happened (and continues to happen on a daily basis) to African Americans is nothing short of injustice,” part of the post read.

“It is the poorest reflection of humanity, and yet we continue to allow a big segment of the human race to suffer. For 240 years, African Americans were slaves. For another 100 years afterwards, African Americans were segregated. It is only in the past several decades that they were given equal rights. However, the truth is that racism still exists today and the consequences of hundreds of years of injustice remain.

“It is time to take a stand against this racism. I stand with African Americans. I stand with black people everywhere. I stand with humanity.”

Sityodtong, who lived in the United States for 18 years, expressed his disbelief at the current situation. However, he believes the country will bounce back from this incident in a matter of time.

“The America I remember is the great country of diversity, acceptance, and tolerance. The America I remember is the great country built by immigrants and people of all backgrounds. The America I remember is the great country where everyone is created equal with the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” Sityodtong wrote.

“It was built on a bedrock of values and principles that have endured the passage of time. Despite the darkness today, I know that America will find a way to unite again and heal as a nation #BlackLivesMatter #WeAreONE.”