Chelsea FC fans in Malaysia thrilled to meet Drogba

PETALING JAYA: Hundreds of Chelsea FC supporters flocked to

Sunway Pyramid Mall, here today to meet English Premier League club legend, Didier Drogba during a meet and greet session.

The event which began at 12 pm started with a performance by a group football freestylers, followed by a special game for selected fans.

The crowd were in awe when former Blues striker took the centre stage in the event. He also took the opportunity to answer several questions from Chelsea fans during question-and-answer session which lasted about half an hour.

The 40-year-old retired Ivorian footballer is a Yokohama’s global ambassador and he is visiting a number of Yokohama’s key markets in the world following a successful sales and marketing campaign from September to November this year.

Yokohama Rubber Co. is an official partner of Chelsea, who won the English Premier League title five times and are the reigning FA Cup champions.

Drogba scored more than 100 goals for Chelsea in the English Premier League, which he won with the club four times. He also won the Champions League with the club in 2012.

He won 12 major trophies in his two stints with the club, from 2004-2012 and 2014-15. — Bernama