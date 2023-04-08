Cheng Hoe: Comfortable cushion for S’gor but no guarantee of quarter-final spot

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC head coach Tan Cheng Hoe does not consider the three-goal advantage they carry into the second-leg match against PDRM FC as a guarantee that the Red Giants would qualify for the Malaysia Cup quarter-finals.

The 55-year-old former national coach said his charges need to prepared for any eventuality as PDRM would definitely go all out to seek revenge.

He said the tight schedule which would see Selangor playing two Super League matches before the return leg match on Aug 9 at Stadium Majlis Bandaraya Petaling Jaya (MBPJ) was also a factor to consider.

“In football, a 4-1 margin does not guarantee that we will qualify for the next round. What more when we have a packed schedule this month and should be prepared for a different situation in the second leg. We must stay focused and every player should further raise their game.

“Judging by the first half, I am not happy with the players fielded. That is why there were major changes in the second half,” he told a press conference after the first match in the round of 16 at Stadium MBPJ last night.

In that match, a poor first half by Selangor enabled PDRM to take a 1-0 lead through Muhammad Hadi Fayyadh Abdul Razak in the 25th minute but Selangor bounced back with four goals in the second half.

Selangor’s goals were scored by imported striker Ayron Del Valle Rodriguez in the 57th and 63rd minutes, Harith Haiqal Adam Afkar in the 74th minute and Yohandry Jose Orozco Cujia during second-half injury time.

“The players’ attitude and desire to win is very important, and this is what we need in every match,” said Cheng Hoe.

Meanwhile, The Cops’ interim coach Eddy Gapil@Edwin said his team collapsed in the second half after Selangor drew level, but he believed PDRM still have a chance to qualify.

“We tried to defend the 1-0 lead but conceding the first goal through an easy mistake in the second half affected my players’ morale and that led to more goals from Selangor.

“In football anything can happen. We still have time to prepare and rectify our weaknesses. We will give it our all in the second match,” he said. - Bernama