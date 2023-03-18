Cheng Hoe gives Ayron, Yohandry time to show better performance

PETALING JAYA: Selangor FC head coach Tan Cheng Hoe is still giving his two strikers, Ayron Del Valle Rodriguez and Yohandry Jose Orocoze, time to show better performance in this season’s Super League.

The former Harimau Malaya (national team) head coach admitted that it was not easy for the two imported players to adapt and get their best rhythm with the Red Giants so soon.

The 54-year-old coach, however, is optimistic about the capabilities of Ayron and Yohandry, who are from Colombia and Venezuela respectively.

“They are still looking for their rhythm and opportunities to score goals, but the coaching staff know their quality, what they are capable of contributing to the team.

“We have five games before the break for the SEA Games, I think this break will be good for both players to recover and gain rhythm and confidence in themselves,“ he told reporters after the Super League match between Selangor and Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT). at the Petaling Jaya City Council Stadium (MBPJ) last night.

In that match, Selangor suffered their first Super League defeat under Cheng Hoe after losing to Super League leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) 4-0.

Since Cheng Hoe took charge of Selangor last September, the Red Giants won three matches, drew once in the remaining four matches of the 2022 season before maintaining an unbeaten record with three wins and a draw in the first four matches of this season.

Commenting on last night’s match, Cheng Hoe admitted that the Southern Tigers’ frontline were in a class of their own, causing his team to concede goals easily in the second half.

“The (Selangor) players need to learn something when they lose the ball...the reaction needs to be immediate because the opponents are in a class of their own,“ he said. - Bernama