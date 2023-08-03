Cheng Hoe: Mohamad Faisal still adapting

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor FC Head Coach Tan Cheng Hoe has come to defence of sensational winger Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim who has yet to score any goals for the Red Giants in the Super League this season.

The former national team manager said that he was satisfied with the performance shown by the 25-year-old in the three matches they have played so far.

He said Mohamad Faisal is in the process of adapting himself to the Red Giants and therefore needs time to return to peak performance.

“We know he (Mohamad Faisal) played very well last season and was able to score goals, but if we look at it, he is still adapting to the team’s style of play.

“Despite not scoring goals, but the assists from him has helped the team to be at the best level. I think praise should be given to him (Mohamad Faisal) because of the quality he has,“ said the 54-year-old coach when met recently.

After three matches, Mohamad Faisal, who played for Terengganu FC last season, has yet to make a name for himself as a scorer, but he has repaid the trust in him by creating three assists in the first two matches.

He scored a total of 11 goals in the Malaysia League last season, six in the Super League, FA Cup (three) and Malaysia Cup (two).

He also has a good record on the international stage after scoring a total of nine goals in all matches with the national team last year.

Selangor have so far maintained and unbeaten record this season after securing two victories, over Kelantan United 1-0 and Kuching City (5-0) and a 1-1 draw against Sri Pahang.

They are scheduled to meet Penang FC next at the City Stadium, George Town this Sunday. - Bernama