Cheong Min puts disappointment of Jakarta to bed with silver medal performance

HANGZHOU: Many might not know that Hangzhou Asian Games silver medallist and the country’s wushu queen Tan Cheong Min’s (pix) career had nose-dived to an all time low five years ago, especially after losing out on a medal in the 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia.

The disappointment in Indonesia and her pride was dealt yet another severe blow when she lost to a junior exponent in the SUKMA, a month later.

So severe was the setback that she took about a month to recover from that depression before preparing for the world championships.

Like a true warrior, Cheong Min went on to win the nandao gold medal at the 2019 World Championships as well as two gold medals at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games in May.

“My points were deducted in Jakarta (2018 Asian Games) and two weeks later, points were again deducted during the SUKMA and that resulted in a loss to a junior exponent.

“That was a very low point of my career and I was very depressed and heartbroken, not because of me losing but because my points were being deducted. I took about a month to recover,” she told reporters when met after the women’s nanquan and nandao final of the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, here today.

During the competition at the Xiaoshan Guali Sports Centre, Cheong Min who was making her second appearance in the games, claimed a silver medal, her first medal since her participation in the Asiad.

The silver helped the 25-year-old to overcome the disappointment of Jakarta, five years ago.

“I went through many trials and tribulations and it was very tough. I spent many nights crying due to the disappointment. I had also suffered an injury and had to take a Platelet-rich plasma jab before the competition. So, it was worth it,” she said.

During the competition today, Cheong Min was awarded 19.419 points for her routine which earned her the silver medal while China’s Chen Huiying took the gold with 19.590 points and Uzbekistan’s Darya Latisheva was awarded the bronze after collecting 19.403 points.

Cheong Min’s silver medal also ended the wushu camp’s 13-year medal drought in the Asian Games since the last wushu medal came through Chai Fong Ying who clinched the gold medal from the women’s taijiquan and taijijian during the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China.

After the Asian Games, Cheong Min will start focusing on preparations for the World Combat Games in Riyadh, Arab Saudi (October) and the World Championships in Texas, United States (November). -Bernama