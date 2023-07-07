$!Chery Launches The Omoda 5: 156hp, 230Nm – RM108,800!

WHILE Chery may have not have enjoyed a good brand perception 20 years ago, they have improved and now have the numbers to support R&D to develop their own technologies and invest in the most advanced manufacturing techniques to attain excellent quality. Chery recently launched the Omoda 5 and the Tiggo 8 Pro and we were taken away by the pricing! For this article we will focus on the Omoda 5. It aims to compete with cars like the Honda HR-V and Proton X50 in the lucrative B-segment crossover market. The Omoda 5 comes in two variants: The Omoda 5 C (comfort) and the Omoda 5 H (honor). The Omoda 5 measures at 4400 mm in length, 1830 mm in width and 1588 mm in height and is capable of seating 5. It is built on the Modern T1X Platform. All variants include split LED headlights and 18-inch black alloy turbine wheels. The black roof and red accents on the wheels, side skirts, tailboard spoiler and lower front air intake distinguish the H model. Along with sequential indicators, it also has an animated welcome sequence for the headlights and taillights.

What’s really eye catching is that diamond-patterned grille on the front. The LED headlights seamlessly blend into it giving it that “futuristic” look that Chery claims it has. There are only three colour options available: Khaki White, Phantom Grey, and Dark Black. Red accents are used, as noted, on H models. A black roof is also an option if you choose a white H. That “futuristic” theme continues into the cabin where you will find a dashboard that is dominated by twin 10.25-inch displays for instrumentation and infotainment. Something you usually see in a Benz. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a voice control system are included as standard on both variants. For that price tag, the interior surprisingly offers a lot. All versions come equipped with 64-color ambient lighting, keyless entry, remote engine start, dual-zone automatic climate control, Qi wireless charging, and acoustic glass windscreen that absorbs noise.