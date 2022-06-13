Chiellini signs for LAFC

ITALIAN defender Giorgio Chiellini has joined Major League Soccer (MLS) side Los Angeles FC following his departure from Juventus, the centre back announced on Monday.

Chiellini left Serie A side Juventus at the end of the season after a 17-year career with the Turin club where he finished third on the club’s all-time appearances list behind Alessandro Del Piero and Gianluigi Buffon.

The 37-year-old also announced his retirement from international duty, playing his last match at Wembley earlier this month when European champions Italy lost the ‘Finalissima’ to Copa America winners Argentina.

Chiellini announced his move on Twitter wearing an LAFC cap and shirt with the caption, “The next chapter”. - Reuters