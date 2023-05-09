China Open: Tze Yong stuns Prannoy, cruises into second round

KUALA LUMPUR: National men’s singles shuttler Ng Tze Yong (pix) kicked off his 2023 China Open campaign in sensational style by upsetting 2023 World Championships bronze medallist, H. S. Prannoy from India in the opening round in Changzhou, today.

Tze Yong, currently ranked world number 22, triumphed 21-12, 13-21, 21-18 in a rubber set duel against Prannoy, ranked sixth best, in their first ever clash that lasted one hour and six minutes during the Super 1000 tournament held at the Olympic Sports Centre Gymnasium.

In the second round, Tze Yong will take on Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito who edged India’s Priyanshu Rajawat, 21-13, 26-24.

The country’s number one women’s doubles pair Pearly Tan-M. Thinaah dropped the first set against Dutch pair, Debora Jille-Cheryl Seinen, 17-21, before regaining their composure to stage a spirited comeback and secure their second round ticket with a 21-17, 21-10 victory.

The unseeded Pearly-Thinaah will next play either fifth seeds from Japan, Yuki Fukushima-Sayata Hirota or German duo, Linda Efler-Isabel Lohau.

Meanwhile, professional mixed doubles pair, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing made it to the next round as they eliminated compatriots, Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jemie in straight sets, 25-23, 21-15.

Kian Meng-Pei Jing, will determine a quarter final spot against Praveen Jordan-Melati Daeva Oktavianti after the Indonesians pulled off a shock win over seventh seeds from China, Jiang Zhen Bang-Wei Ya Xin, 21-16, 12-21, 21-16. -Bernama