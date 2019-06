KUALA LUMPUR: The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) today announced China as the 2023 Asian Cup host, after the Member Associations (MA) unanimously agreed on the decision at the AFC Extraordinary Congress in Paris, France.

The Chinese Football Association’s (CFA) bid was the only one at the Congress, as Football Association of Indonesia (PSSI), Football Association of Thailand and the Korea Football Association confirmed their withdrawal from the bidding after submitting initial interest.

This is the second time China will be hosting Asia’s most coveted football trophy, after hosting the 13th edition in 2004 when the tournament was expanded to 16 teams for the first time, before it was increased to 24 teams in the last edition held at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early this year.

The 2022 World Cup host, Qatar won its maiden title after defeating the most successful team in the tournament with four titles, Japan, 3-1 in the final.

AFC, in a statement said China have proposed building new football specific stadiums in nine of the planned twelve host cities as part of the country’s long term ambitions, which might include hosting the World Cup.

AFC President Shaikh Salman Ebrahim Al Khalifa said the Asian Cup will be able to serve as a launch pad for great Chinese football teams of the future.

“This is an important moment for football in Asia and beyond. Football now has a chance to unlock the potential that exists in the world’s most populous country. We have seen the rise of the game under the direction and investment of the Chinese Government.

“Now we have the chance, with this Asian Cup, to develop a true legacy for the global game. Hosting the AFC Asian Cup will provide China with great facilities and infrastructure to stage football tournaments.

“It will provide inspiration for tens of millions of children, and more importantly can place football as the number one sport in the country. Congratulations again to the Chinese FA and the AFC looks forward to working with them in the months and years ahead,“ he said.

AFC also hopes that the staging of the regional tournament in China will mark the growth of commercial rights in a new era where DDMC Fortis, a leading Chinese entertainment, sport and culture company, are the AFC’s exclusive commercial representatives.

Meanwhile, AFC also has elected the new chairpersons, deputy chairpersons and members of the AFC’s judicial bodies - AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee, AFC Entry Control Body and the AFC Appeal Committee – for a four year period on the recommendation of the AFC Executive Committee at the Congress.

The decision saw Malaysians, Sheikh Mohd Nasir Sheikh Mohd Sharif and Saaran Nadarajah chosen as the third deputy of the AFC Entry Control Body and member of the AFC Appeal Committee respectively.

The full list of the AFC’s judicial bodies:

AFC Disciplinary and Ethic Committee:

Chairperson: Lim Kia Tong (Singapore)

Deputy Chairperson: Shen Rui (China PR)

Tim Holden (Australia)

Yusuf Mohamed Yaqoob Yaqoobi (Bahrain)

Kengo Harima (Japan)

Khaled J Al Zamel (Kuwait)

Ismail Zumayl Rasheed (Maldives)

Atty. Guillermo B. Iroy Jr. (Philippines)

Yaseer H. Al-Misehal (Saudi Arabia)

AFC Entry Control Body:

Chairperson: Liu Chi (China PR)

First Deputy: Judge Rauf Soulio (Australia)

Second Deputy: Ahmadreza Barati (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Third Deputy: Sheikh Mohd Nasir bin Sheikh Mohd Sharif (Malaysia)

Fourth Deputy: Dr Khaled Hassan S. Banaser (Saudi Arabia)

AFC Appeal Committee:

Chairperson: Jahangir Baglari (Islamic Republic of Iran)

Deputy Chairperson: Salman A. Al-Ansari (Qatar)

Dong-Ho Lim (Korea Republic)

Saaran Nadarajah (Malaysia)

Syed Nayyar Hasnain Haider (Pakistan)

Nguyen Thi My Dzung (Vietnam)

— Bernama