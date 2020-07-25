Chinese Super League resumes in neutral cities

BEIJING: The Chinese Super League resumed on Saturday after a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai Shenhua kicked off in a game played under strict hygiene conditions, with the teams meeting on neutral ground and without fans.

The league is being played in two cities – Dalian and Suzhou. Eight teams are accommodated in hotels at each of the two locations and are completely shielded from the public. After a preliminary round held separately in both cities, the finalists will then meet.

A strict curfew applies to players. Meetings with family are taboo. They are not even allowed to have food delivered to their hotels.

Although the stadiums will remain empty of fans, the league has come up with a number of ideas to make the matches more appealing for television viewers.

A computer is filling the empty stands with virtual spectators and recorded fan chants are being broadcast.

Although the pandemic has been brought largely under control according to China, where the outbreak started, authorities are being cautious with sports. – dpa