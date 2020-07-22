Chinese Super League starts after six-months delay

BEIJING: Germany, England, Italy and Spain have completed or all but completed their domestic football season amid the coronavirus pandemic while China is only just about to start.

And the Chinese Super League will also not follow the Bundesliga, Premier League, Serie A and Primera Division who used the traditional format of home and away games for the remaining games.

The only similarity is that the matches in China from Saturday onwards will also be held behind closed doors.

The cautious Chinese are rather playimng in hubs, like basketball’s NBA and ice-hockey’s NHL in North America.

All 16 teams will be playing in two cities, Dalian and Sozhou, in two groups of eight. The top four of the round robin stage advance into a championship round, and the bottom four into a relegation round.

The league reported on Wednesday that all 1,870 Covid-90 tests conducted ahead of the start have returned negative, and teams will have to follow strict safety and hygiene measures.

Players and officials will be confined to their hotels, the training field and stadiums only, and harsh sanction would be imposed on those who breach the regulations.

“Our measures are very strict, and those who violate them could be kicked out of the league for this season,” Super League official Qi Jun has been quoted as telling Chinese state media.

China, where the virus originated late last year, is taking no chances as it slowly starts domestic sports again, even though the virus seems to be largely contained for a while now.

The Super League was originally to start in late February, and players and clubs will be more than happy to finally get going.

“It may be tough for the players that they can’t see their wives. But those who don’t play also don’t earn any money,” player agent Wang Xiao has said.

Chinese federation secretary general Liu Yi told state media that “there is business again when matches are being played,” mainly from television income.

The league has come up with several ideas to make the games attractive for the TV viewers.

The empty tribunes are to be filled with virtual fans via augmented reality, and recorded stadium atmosphere is also to be played.

A virtual home and away system will see the stadiums decorated in the home team's colours and club videos are to be played on giant screens in the stadiums after goals.

Liu has admitted that all of this is “not quite as usual” but in the end everyone is happy that the season can finally kick off at all after a six-month delay. – dpa