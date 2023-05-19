Chong Wei: Not time yet for full-time

PETALING JAYA: National badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei (pix) said he has not given a thought to replacing Michelle Chai, who resigned as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Akademi Badminton Malaysia (ABM) recently.

Chong Wei said that as a player who had given his everything for the sport, he is ever willing to help the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) in a different way to help improve the national shuttlers’ performance.

“For me, this is not the time. I do things all the way, if the BAM need assistance, I will help.

“Even in a part-time capacity, for example, as an advisor, there’s no problem but I cannot do it full-time. Whatever it is, I will always be with the BAM,” he said.

Chong Wei, who is on the BAM panel of technical advisors, told reporters this at the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), Malaysian Football League (MFL) and Amateur Football League (AFL) Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at Wisma FAM, here, yesterday.

He said this when asked to comment on views by various parties that he should fill the vacancy left by Michelle as the ABM CEO.

Michelle decided to step down as the CEO of the ABM to take responsibility for the dismal performance of the national badminton squad at the recently-concluded 2023 Cambodia SEA Games. -Bernama