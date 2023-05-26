Chong Wei shares his recipe for success

KUALA LUMPUR: National badminton legend Datuk Lee Chong Wei revealed that it was his hunger for success that motivated him to become a badminton ‘superstar’ and it culminates in his induction into the Badminton Hall of Fame today.

Chong Wei said he had set his sight on becoming the world’s top shuttler as in his mind, merely being Malaysia’s number one was never good enough.

“In my mind, I want to be the first Malaysian, (to be) the world number one.

“Later I aspired to be the first Malaysian to stay as world number one for a longer period,” he told a press conference after the Badminton World Federation’s (BWF) Badminton Hall of Fame Induction ceremony held at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, here today.

Chong Wei shared that the challenges posed by his career-long rival, Lin Dan of China were also a motivation for him to reach the finals of any competition, as both of them had always tried to outdo each other.

He said even though Lin Dan was his on-court nemesis, the Chinese shuttler, 39, was the one who gave him the drive he needed to be in a class of his own.

“It’s either me or him (Lin Dan) winning, so I have to keep up (make sure) the two of us will be going to the final. I have always wanted to beat Lim Dan and we encourage each other to be in the final every time,” he said.

Today, Chong Wei and Lin Dan were inducted into the coveted BWF Badminton Hall of Fame for their achievements and contributions to the sport by being among the most influential and transformative players throughout their careers.

Chong Wei and Lin Dan’s dominance in the badminton arena saw them contesting against each other in a total of five Olympics and 10 World Championships finals. - Bernama