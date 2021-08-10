Christian helps Australia check Bangladesh to 122-8 in 5th T20

DHAKA: Pace bowler Dan Christian (pix) took his first international wicket in seven years as Australia restricted Bangladesh to 122 for eight in the fifth Twenty20 on Monday.

Bangladesh, who already secured their first series win over Australia with an unbeatable 3-1 lead, lost their way after a brisk start helped by opener Mohammad Naim’s 29 in Dhaka.

Christian sent Naim trudging back to the pavilion with a mistimed reverse hit that was caught by Ashton Agar at backward point.

It was Christian’s first wicket since he got England’s Jos Buttler out in a T20 match in February 2014.

He cut short Soumya Sarkar's innings on 16 and returned impressive figures of 2-17.

Quick bowler Nathan Ellis, who took a hattrick in his debut match – the 3rd T20 of the five-match series – also took two key wickets as Bangladesh managed just 20 runs from the last five overs.

Australia need 123 to get another consolation win after their victory in the fourth match. – AFP