TWO friends will put their relationship to the side as they collide at ONE: Enter the Dragon in Singapore for one prize — the ONE Lightweight World Title.

On Friday, 17 May, reigning titleholder Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki defends his golden belt against Christian “The Warrior” Lee, an athlete who has built a reputation for himself as ONE Championship’s most exciting young athlete.

“I first joined the [Evolve Fight] Team when I was 17 years old, and at that time, Shinya was there a lot. So, from 17 to 18, we trained together quite a bit,” Lee recalled.

“Fast forward two or three years later, it’s been quite a while since we trained together, but we maintain a good relationship.

“I actually cornered him at one of his fights, so we’ve always been very friendly. For this, there’s no bad blood. It’s just two high-level athletes wanting to test themselves.”

Lee’s words may seem a little modest, but he knows Aoki has seen every possible move an opponent has in store for him.

The 20-year-old featherweight – who moves up a division for this main event bout – boasts a brilliant record with all of his 11 wins coming by way of knockout or submission.

“What’s more, he has defeated world-class athletes including Keanu Subba, Kazuki Tokudome, and Edward Kelly.

“For me, the game plan is simple – just do what I do best, mix in all the ranges of martial arts, and find the finish wherever I see it,” Lee explained.

“I’m not scared of Shinya’s ground game – not one bit. I respect it, and I know that he is one of the best in the grappling world. But when the cage door shuts, it’s a fight.”

Aoki shares a similar view.

The Japanese martial arts icon, who holds a professional record of 43-8 (1 NC), is driven by testing himself against the best martial artists on the planet, regardless of the relationship he may have with that person.

“I’ve trained with him and seen him develop, and I think right now he’s the strongest and most accomplished he’s been,” the 36-year-old stated.

“He’s the most promising athlete within Asia, and within ONE, so I want to test myself against him. Whether it’s my child, sibling, or friend, I can fight if I’m asked to fight. I think that’s what it means to be a pro athlete.”

Malaysians watching from across the border will be in for a feisty 16-bout card, which includes a battle featuring Petaling Jaya-based Filipino Richard Corminal. The MuayFit PJ representative takes on India’s Rahul Raju on the preliminary card.