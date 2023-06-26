City Boys gun down Turtles to check into FA Cup final

KUALA NERUS: Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC checked into the FA Cup final after defeating Terengganu FC (TFC) 4-2 on penalty kicks after both teams failed to break the deadlock in regulation time and extra time during their semi-final clash at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium here last night.

The other finalist will be known tomorrow when defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) take on Selangor FC in the other semi-final tie.

The Turtles started aggressively to threaten KL as early as in the first minute but Ivan Mamut’s powerful attempt was thwarted by goalkeeper Muhammad Azim Al Amin Kamaruddin.

Visitors KL nearly got the opening goal but Sebastian Avanzini’s ninth-minute attempt sailed just wide off the right post.

Terengganu then dominated the proceedings and had two good chances in the 27th and 35th minutes but blew them both.

Neither team could break the deadlock in the second half and even the extra time failed to produce a winner, forcing the match to be decided on penalties.

In the end, the City Boys were delighted and the Turtles were deflated. - Bernama