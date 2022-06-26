Close fights at pristine course in Johor leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: The pristine Legacy Course of Forest City Golf Resort played host to the fifth leg of the Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2022 yesterday.

The challenging Jack Nicklaus-design course offers a perfect stage for an amateur golf tournament with its well-designed holes that require deft use of both woods and irons to come out triumphant.

Among the 80 competitive amateurs in the fray was Johor Darul Ta’zim Football Club (JDT) goalkeeper Mohd Farizal Marlias (Hcp 8) in Group B. He gave good account of himself by returning a score of 1-over 73 to clinch fourth place.

Daeng Mohamad Haizam Daing won Group A of the Johor leg of PNAGS by two strokes. The five-handicapper edged Ahmad Fuad Murad (Hcp 3) who carded a gross of 71 points into second place.

Group B saw a clear winner with Nor Azmi Akob (Hcp 6) scoring a gross 66 while second-placed Nazrin Kassim (Hcp 7) returning with a gross score of 68.

However, the stiff fight was also seen in Group C as Muhammad Nazri Mahat (Hcp 14) and Saiful Supar (Hcp 14) both returning a gross score of 65. Muhammad Nazri won on countback.

Syed Muzzaffar Syed Mohsin (Hcp 18) had it easier in group D as he beat Mohd Ekhwan Abu (Hcp 19) by three strokes.

In Group E, the competition was so stiff that Mohd Azhar Ibrahim, Mohd Yusaa Mohd Noor and Chai Shi Feng. Mohd Azhar was declared the winner on countback.

The five winners of the Johor leg will play in in the National Finals of PNAGS at the Forest City Golf Resort in Johor in October.

The World Finals will be staged at Kelab Rahman Putra, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, and Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.