Clubs agree Scottish Challenge Cup cancellation in absence of fans

SCOTLAND: The Scottish Challenge Cup has been cancelled for the 2020-21 season after 34 of the 42 clubs agreed it should not go ahead while fans cannot attend matches due to COVID-19 concerns, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) said on Friday.

The SPFL confirmed the final of the 2019-20 competition between Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Raith Rovers will still be played and will be scheduled for a date later this season.

“This is a sad day for a competition that has been an established and much-loved part of the footballing landscape since its inception to commemorate the centenary of the Scottish Football League in 1990,” an SPFL spokesperson said in a statement.

“It is extremely concerning that so many clubs felt that they could not afford to participate in the Challenge Cup this season, given the continuing restrictions on fans coming to matches.” – Reuters