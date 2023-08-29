Coach: Malaysia can rise to the occasion in 2023 World Deaf Football C’ships

SUBANG JAYA: National deaf football team head coach Muhamad Haris Lajid is confident that his charges can put up a tough fight in the 2023 World Deaf Football Championships that will be held in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor from Sept 23-Oct 7.

He said this is based on the encouraging performance his players have shown after undergoing four phases of centralised training since June.

He believes that the friendlies they had with several football clubs had strengthened their attack as they seek to do well when they compete in the tournament for the first time.

“It is an honour for Malaysia to be able to play in the world-level tournament for the first time through a wildcard ticket as the host. As far as I know, the draw will only be released on Thursday (Aug 31).

“We have been actively training since June. The first phase was in Kuala Lumpur, followed by phase two in Kelantan, phase three in Terengganu and the final phase back in Kuala Lumpur for us to apply the finishing touches to our preparations,” the 60-year-old told reporters after attending an event to introduce the players and sponsors here today.

Meanwhile, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim, who was also present, hopes that the ‘special’ players will show a high level commitment and make the country proud.

He also hoped that all parties will continue to support the national deaf football team.

“The first time (this tournament is) held in Asia, so an early achievement that we can be proud of. I am sure it will have a positive impact among the deaf,” he said.

Twenty men’s team and five women’s team will be competing in the fourth edition of the World Deaf Football Championships.

A total of 14 football pitches and stadiums will be used for the tournament, including the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Cheras, Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Stadium, Universiti Malaya Stadium and Universiti Putra Malaysia Stadium. -Bernama