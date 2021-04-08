Coach pleased with Perak FC's come from behind win against UiTM FC

IPOH: Perak FC coach Chong Yee Fatt said his team rose to the occasion to notch a 3-2 win over UiTM FC in their Super League match at the Perak Stadium here last night.

He said it was a difficult match and at one point his players seemed to lose direction in chasing the equaliser after trailing 1-2 in the first half.

“We seemed to be in a hurry (to get the equaliser) and at some point the players were out of their respective positions.

"Before the start of the second half, I told the players to play as usual, be focused and confident. I am happy because they listened to what was planned and we managed to win tonight (last night)," he told the post-match press conference.

The Bos Gaurus squad's goals were scored by midfielder Raianderson Da Costa Morais in the 45th and 77th minutes and naturalized striker Guilherme De Paula in the 69th minute.

UiTM FC's goals were contributed by their Ghanaian import, Nana Poku in the 20th and 40th minutes respectively.

Yee Fatt also hoped that the three points gained would serve as a boost for his charges to continue to be consistent in the hunt for victories.

Meanwhile, UiTM FC coach Frank Bernhadt admitted that he was disappointed with the performance displayed by his men, especially the defenders who conceded an easy goal and caused them to fail to win.

“We started well and created a lot of chances, hence the two goals came. But then some of the players lost their focus and we were forced to make mistakes which our opponent took the advantage of and won the game. I am a bit disappointed but this is football,” he said.

