Coach Tudor leaves Verona despite impressive season

MILAN: Igor Tudor has stepped down as coach of Verona, the Serie A club announced on Saturday, after failing to come to an agreement on how to build on an impressive last season.

In a statement Verona said that both parties had agreed that leaving was the best option for Tudor, who led Verona to ninth in Italy's top flight.

Their front three of Giovanni Simeone, Antonin Barak and Gianluca Caprari was one of the league's best, the trio all getting into double figures for goals.

Tudor said that after speaking to club president Maurizio Setti about next season “we both understood that the conditions weren’t right for us to continue together”.

Former Croatia and Juventus defender Tudor took over Verona in September after Eusebio Di Francesco was sacked following three defeats from his first three league matches in charge.

Italian media report that Gabriele Cioffi is favourite to take over the role after Udinese decided not to renew his contract at the end of the past campaign. - AFP