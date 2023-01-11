Coach Yusri: Perak not ready to surrender yet despite first-leg mauling

IPOH: Perak FC may be down but they are definitely not out yet, says head coach Yusri Che Lah (pix).

Having lost 4-1 to Johor Darul Ta’zim in the first leg of their Malaysia Cup semi-final clash on Oct 19, Perak will travel to Johor for the return leg clash at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium tomorrow needing to do the near-impossible - erase the three-goal deficit at the ground where the Southern Tigers have never lost before, especially in league matches at the domestic level.

“I admit the return-leg match against JDT is going to be very tough, more so as it will be played at their home ground. But that doesn’t mean we have given up.

“I also want to emphasise that we will be playing with no pressure this time. So, hopefully, all the players fielded this time will give their best for the whole duration of the match,” he told Bernama today.

In the first-leg clash at the Perak Stadium, JDT, led by coach Esteban Solari, got their goals through Oscar Arribas (seventh minute), Arif Aiman Hanapi (12th), Shahrul Saad (71st) and Nazmi Faiz Mansor (80th) while Perak scored a consolation goal through skipper Luciano Guycochea (76th).

Yusri also wants his men to use tomorrow’s game as a platform to maintain their momentum ahead of their three remaining Super League matches.

Meanwhile, he is hoping that winger Wan Zack Haikal Wan Noor will extend his stay with the team next season despite the Pahang-born player being linked with several other Super League sides. -Bernama