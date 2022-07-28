Coaches’ visa snag won’t stop rhythmic gymnasts from focusing on one-gold target

BIRMINGHAM: The Malaysian Gymnastics Federation (MGF) will continue to focus on bringing home one gold medal from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games despite their two Russian rhythmic gymnastics coaches being barred from entering the United Kingdom (UK).

MGF honorary secretary Afrita Ariany Nasril said the issue would not jeopardise the national team’s mission of returning with a gold medal from the prestigious multi-sport Games.

“We should focus on, and continue with, our mission... we hope all the athletes and officials will complete the mission (there),” he said when contacted in Malaysia.

Previously, the media had reported that the two Russian gymnastics coaches for the Games may have run into a visa snag.

Without revealing the names of the two coaches, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said both may be affected by entry restrictions imposed by the UK government on Russian citizens following the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said the management of the Malaysian contingent had already fulfilled all the registration processes as stipulated by the organisers and even submitted a letter of appeal to the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president to help speed up the approval of their visas.

If the Russian coaches are barred from the Games, Afrita Ariany and local coach Lim Win Chean would be flown to Birmingham to manage the national gymnastics team.

Elaborating, Afrita Ariany said they will leave for Birmingham tomorrow and hold discussions with the panel of coaches on the management of the national gymnastics team at the Games.

She said national rhythmic gymnasts Koi Sie Yan, Ng Joe Ee and Izzah Amzan, who underwent intensive training in Belarus, were also scheduled to leave Minsk for Birmingham tomorrow.

The national rhythmic gymnastics team will be in action on Aug 4 at the Birmingham Arena. – Bernama