SINGAPORE: The largest global sports media property in Asian history, ONE Championship™ (ONE), has just announced that American mixed martial arts rising star Colbey Northcutt (pix) has joined ONE Championship and will be making her promotional debut at ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS, which is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, 22 November.

More information for ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS is available at www.onefc.com. Tickets are available at this link: https://www.sportshub.com.sg/ONE

Colbey Northcutt is the older sister of ONE Championship welterweight contender “Super” Sage Northcutt. A Karate World Champion, she kicked off her amateur mixed martial arts career in 2013, and then turned professional in 2017. She is set to face Indonesia’s Putri Padmi in a women’s flyweight contest.

Also, undefeated American bantamweight contender Troy Worthen, a representative of Evolve MMA in Singapore, returns to action against China’s “Rock Man” Chen Lei.

Worthen made a successful ONE Championship debut in his most recent outing last July, knocking out Chen Rui in the second round. Chen Lei, on the other hand, took home a unanimous decision win over Anthony Engelen in his most recent contest last June.

In a ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest, two-time European Kickboxing Champion Brown Pinas of the Netherlands will square off with Roar Combat League World Champion Liam Nolan of the United Kingdom.

Finally, in another Muay Thai contest, WMC Muay Thai Open Champion Yuta Watanabe of Japan will take on Vietnamese striking superstar Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat.

ONE: EDGE OF GREATNESS

Nov 22, Friday

Singapore Indoor Stadium

Main Event

ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Championship

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao (C) vs Saemapetch Fairtex

Muay Thai: 65.8kg

Co-Main Event

Amir Khan vs Ev Ting

Mixed Martial Arts: 77.1kg

Maira Mazar vs Tiffany Teo

Mixed Martial Arts: 56.7kg

Alex Silva vs Peng Xue Wen

Mixed Martial Arts: 56.7kg

Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke vs Muhammad Imran

Mixed Martial Arts: 56.7kg

Troy Worthen vs Chen Lei

Mixed Martial Arts: 65.8kg

Rahul Raju vs Ahmed Mujtaba

Mixed Martial Arts: 77.1kg

Colbey Northcutt vs Putri Padmi

Mixed Martial Arts: 61.2kg

Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy vs Charlie Peters

Muay Thai: 70.3kg

Brown Pinas vs Liam Nolan

Muay Thai: 70.3kg

Yuta Watanabe vs Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Muay Thai: 61.2kg

***Bout card and order subject to change.