Coldplay’s Viva La Vida pumps up Khai Xin’s energy in the pool

KUALA LUMPUR: Tuning into Viva La Vida, one of the iconic songs by British rock band Coldplay, will always be a go-to song for national swimmer Tan Khai Xin (pix) before he goes into action.

Apart from its meaningful lyrics that delve into among others in pursuit of success, Khai Xin said the melody of the song released in 2008 will pump up his energy to make a splash in the pool.

“Not only did the song give me a positive energy but it also brought a lot of good memories because I always listened to this track when I studied in Phuket (Thailand) a few years back.

“Apart from Coldplay, I also love to tune into rap songs before I take to the pool,” he told Bernama.

In the meantime, the men’s 400-metre (m) individual medley national record holder is optimistic that he can renew his own national mark of the aforementioned event in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Last May, Khai Xin clocked 4 minutes and 23.24 seconds (s) to bag bronze at the 2023 SEA Games in Phnom Penh and erase the previous mark of 4:24.83s set by Khiew Hoe Yean at the Spanish Championships in 2021.

The 18-year-old said he is also looking forward to breaking the men’s 200m individual medley national record which is currently held by Hoe Yean with 2:03.77s.

“I hope I will be able to advance to one of the finals from those two events (men’s 400m individual medley or men’s 200m individual medley),” he said.

Khai Xin will also compete in men’s 400 freestyle and men’s 4x200m freestyle relay in his maiden Asian Games.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur-born said he is currently on the final lap of preparations leading up to the quadrennial Games by concentrating more on improving his swimming techniques.

“Of course, I am excited to compete in the Asian Games. I do hope everything goes well for me while there,” he said.

Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games will kick off from Sept 23 until Oct 8. -Bernama