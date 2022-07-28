Commonwealth: Autistic triathlete Isaac Tan all set for tomorrow’s race

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s national teen triathlete Isaac Tan Zhen Wei who has been diagnosed with high-functioning autism, is all set to beat the odds and glorify country’s name in his maiden Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Friday, competing alongside with other world-renowned names in triathlon.

And what is even more amazing is that the 17-year-old triathlete, who was diagnosed with autism since the age of three, will be competing with world renowned professional triathletes at the event which will start at 11 am and ends at 4 pm (United Kingdom Local Time) at Sutton Park, Sutton Coldfield.

By proving that autism is not a stumbling block to achieve success, Isaac Tan will be taking part in 750m swimming, 20km biking and 5km running as part of the triathlon race during the Commonwealth Games, alongside with his greatest idols, namely Matt Hauser, Alex Yee and Hayden Wilde.

“My dream is to be an Olympian with good personal best (PB) timings. My swimming, biking and running all have to be of world standard,” said Tan in a statement made available to Bernama when commenting on his aspirations at the Commonwealth Games.

The Commonwealth Games is the only major international multi-sport event that integrates Para sport and non-Para events, and the 2022 Games will showcase the largest Para sport programme ever with new sports added including 3X3 wheelchair basketball.

For Tan, to achieve his personal best timings in his race and continue to ride the challenges, trials and tribulations he faces due to autism, will be a triumph.

The triathlete attributed the success of being chosen to represent Malaysia to his resilience and his ability to bounce back from the challenges he faced in sports, academics and personal life, a skill he learned as part of the education he has received from Nexus International School Malaysia.

Tan who has been at Nexus for 11 years, has completed his International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), and will be henceforth undergoing training as a full-time athlete.

The school offers students with mild learning disabilities the opportunity to complete their education through their bespoke programme called the Alternative Pathway. – Bernama