Commonwealth Games: Aaron resumes training

KUALA LUMPUR: The national badminton camp to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is relieved as the country’s men’s doubles badminton player, Aaron Chia is seen back in training as usual.

Aaron, who was infected with Covid-19, began training with his partner Soh Wooi Yik, thus lifting hopes of the national badminton camp in their endeavour to achieve the target of two gold medals set by the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) at the prestigious Games.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) doubles coaching director, Rexy Mainaky said the latest development gave him comfort in making the final preparations for Aaron-Wooi Yik before leaving for Birmingham.

“Aaron’s condition is not a problem. He has been training for the past three days.

“On the court, I saw that he was quite consistent. There was a bit of slowness in terms of his movement but I saw this morning that the situation returned to normal,“ he told reporters during the national squad training session at Academy Badminton Malaysia (ABM) today.

Through a post on his Instagram social site, Aaron last week confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19.

Aaron said he was in good condition and only had a cough as well as mild symptoms.

The 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8.

The national badminton team for the Commonwealth Games is expected to depart tomorrow. - Bernama