Commonwealth Games: Bonnie primed to rock Birmingham

KUALA LUMPUR: National powerlifting champion, Bonnie Bunyau Gustin is on the right track to conquer the gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to Aug 8.

The confidence was expressed by Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) president Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin after Bonnie again garnered 2022 Asia Oceania Open Para Powerlifting Championships title in Pyeongtek, South Korea, yesterday.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic champion took the gold medal in the 72 kilogramme (kg) category through his best effort at 213 kg in the third attempt in the tournament.

“I saw before Bonnie flew (to South Korea), he was very optimistic as he is one of our hopes and the medal confirmed it,“ he said at a press conference after the 24th PCM annual general meeting here, today.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has earlier set a target of seven gold medals for the national contingent in Birmingham.

Powerlifting as well as four other sports, namely weightlifting, squash, bowling, and rhythmic gymnastics are targeted to win one gold medal each while it is hoped badminton will deliver two gold medals.

Besides Bonnie, another powerlifting athlete, Jong Yee Khie is expected to participate in the coming Commonwealth Games.

On the latest status of the 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG) in Solo, Indonesia, next month, Megat D Shahriman said the organisation of the Games would continue even though it was rumoured that the host was not fully ready.

“So far, we have found that the swimming venue has been changed to Semarang which takes one hour and 30 minutes from Solo, while the movement of athletes to all venues is also not clear yet.

“Our concern at this time is also whether the toilets for these athletes are adequate,“ he said.

He has been invited by the organisers to Solo with the representatives of the National Sports Council (MSN) to review the host’s preparations for APG on June 29.

The selection of the city in Central Java to host the APG, scheduled for July 30 to August 6, was approved by the ASEAN Para Sports Federation (APSF) to replace Hanoi, Vietnam, which withdrew from organising the Games following the COVID-19 pandemic. - Bernama