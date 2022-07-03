Competition hots up at Malacca leg of PNAGS

PETALING JAYA: Competition for a berth in the National Finals of Perodua National Amateur Golf Series (PNAGS) 2022 stepped up with 80 players taking part in the sixth leg of the tournament yesterday.

The amateurs upped their game in a keenly contested Malacca leg at the Rocky and Palm Courses of the A’Famosa Golf Resort.

Mohd Zain Asysari sealed his place at the National Finals to be held at the Forest City Golf Resort in Johor in October.

The four-handicapper carded a nett score of 73 to grab the A Medal from George Wee (Hcp 5) on countback after both returned similar scores.

Group B saw Mohd Haizam Idris winning by a stroke after returning a nett score of 71.

However, competition was stiffer in group C with Jeffery Loh (Hcp 13), Thulasidass Sreetharan (Hcp 13) and Mohd Imran Ijah (Hcp 15) scoring 70. Loh won on countback.

Shamsol Anuar Jogari (19) and Mohd Riduan Zainal Abidin (Hcp 22) emerged champions in group D and E with scores of 65 and 62, respectively.

The World Finals will be staged at Kelab Rahman Putra, Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club, Glenmarie Golf and Country Club, and Kota Permai Golf and Country Club.

Perodua is the title sponsor of PNAGS, while the co-sponsors are Panasonic, Srixon, Spectrum Outdoor and Paradox Hotel Group.

The other sponsors are Gatorade, Bleu, Wonda Coffee, M-150, Titoni, Jakes Charbroil, SweatSPA, Golf Pride by VinGolf Tumasek, Munchy’s, Les Copaque, Dr. Group Holdings, theSun and Clubhouse.

ATG Watch is sponsoring Titoni as hole-in-one prizes for PNAGS to the tune of RM15,000 per watch. The main hole-in-prize up for grab is a Perodua Ativa, which is worth about RM72,000 on the road.