Compound archer Mohd Juwaidi only M’sian left standing in individual event

HANGZHOU: Experienced compound archer Mohd Juwaidi Mazuki (pix) boosted his chances of winning a medal in the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games when he qualified for the quarter-finals of the men’s individual event at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre today.

The 33-year-old, who is making his third Asiad appearance, confirmed his place in the last eight after a narrow 147-146 win over Bhutan’s Tandin Dorji in the 1/8 elimination round to become the only Malaysian still left in the archery individual event.

Up next for Mohd Juwaidi tomorrow is a quarter-final date against South Korean Joo Jaehoon, who defeated Indonesia’s Deki Adika Hastian 149-147 today.

There was no such luck for Malaysia’s other compound archer when Alang Ariff Aqil Muhammad Ghas missed out on the last eight after going down 145-149 to South Korea’s Yang Jaewon.

In the women’s compound archery category, Fatin Nurfatehah Mat Salleh suffered a heartbreaking one-shot defeat in the 1/16 elimination round after losing 140-141 to Thailand’s Kanyavee Maneesombatkul.

Meanwhile, in the men’s recurve individual event, Muhamad Zarif Syahiir Zolkepeli and elite archer Khairul Anuar Mohamad crashed out in the 1/16 elimination round.

Muhamad Zarif lost 6-0 to Iran’s Reza Shabani while Khairul Anuar went down 6-4 to India’s Atanu Das.

The same fate befell Ku Nurin Afiqah Ku Ruzaini and Syaqiera Mashayikh in the women’s recurve individual event after being knocked out in the 1/8 elimination round.

Ku Nurin Afiqah lost 6-4 to Japan’s Satsuki Noda while Syaqiera went down 7-3 to China’s Hail Ligan.

Earlier, Malaysian compound archers managed to confirm quarter-final spots in the mixed team event through Mohd Juwaidi-Fatin Nurfatehah and men’s team event through Mohd Juwaidi, Alang Ariff and Mohamad Syafiq Md Ariffin. -Bernama