Construction of new KDA FC stadium does not involve state funds

ALOR SETAR: The proposal to build a new stadium for Kedah Darul Aman FC (KDA FC) in Sungai Petani will not involve state funds, says Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

The Kedah Football Association (KFA) president said the funds for the development of the project would be provided by KDA FC, while the state government through the Sungai Petani Municipal Council (MPSPK) would provide the land.

“Several years ago, MPSPK and the state government acquired ä piece of land in Sungai Petani to build a stadium, but there was no money available, so the land was left abandoned for quite a while.

“When KDA FC proposed to build its own stadium and training centre, I said the project can be jointly developed between KDA FA and MPSPK. KDA FC has ways to raise funds for the construction of the stadium,” he told a press conference after the launch of 2022 Widad K-League here today.

He also said the proposal would be tabled at the state exco meeting for it to be studied and approved adding that the project would be beneficial to KDA FC as well as the local community.

He said the KDA FC had already completed the design of the stadium which would include a training centre and an open field for public use.

“KDA FC has to provide an open field for the public to pursue recreational activities because the land is owned by MPSPK,“ he said.

Apart from that, Muhammad Sanusi said the selection of Sungai Petani for the construction of the stadium was also seen as appropriate given its strategic position in the centre of Kedah

Earlier, KDA FC through its official website uploaded a document ‘Club Prospectus 2022,‘ which stated that the club plans to build a new RM70 million stadium and a training facility costing RM20 million. - Bernama