Conte prefers stress to ‘tea and biscuits’

LONDON: Tottenham coach Antonio Conte is thriving on “the stress” of the Premier League and insists a leisurely life of “tea and biscuits” is not his style.

The Italian's passion for the game was on full display in midweek when he kicked out at water bottles and argued with the opposing bench as his side slipped to a 3-2 defeat against Southampton.

Spurs are now seventh in the table, four points off the Champions League places.

“If you don’t want to stress then I think this job is not good for you,“ 52-year-old Conte said Friday ahead of a home game with Wolves on Sunday.

“You have to stay in your house and stay in bed and stay calm eating good tea with biscuits. It’s not my job this. I like to have adrenaline. I find the competition gives me great emotion.” - AFP