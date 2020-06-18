Continental fixtures announced by UEFA for coronavirus restart

BERLIN: European football governing body UEFA on Wednesday announced plans to resume continental competition after the suspension for the coronavirus crisis, concluding this season’s events and giving dates for next season.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2019/20

Round of 16 second-legs: Aug 7/8

Juventus vs Lyon, Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea and Barcelona vs Napoli will take place either in the home team's stadium or in Porto or Guimaraes.

Quarterfinals: Aug 12/13/14/15

In either the Stadium of Light or Jose Alvalade Stadium, both in Lisbon.

Semifinals: Aug 18/19

In either the Stadium of Light or Jose Alvalade Stadium, both in Lisbon.

Final: Aug 23

In the Stadium of Light, Lisbon.

EUROPA LEAGUE 2019/20

Quarterfinals: Aug 10/11

In Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf or Gelsenkirchen.

Semifinals: Aug 16/17

In Cologne, Duisburg, Dusseldorf or Gelsenkirchen.

Final: Aug 21

In Cologne

SUPER CUP 2020: Sept 24

In the Puskas Arena, Budapest.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2020/21

Preliminary round: Aug 8/11

First qualifying round: Aug 18/19

Second qualifying round: Aug 25/26

Third qualifying round: Sept 15/16

Play-offs: Sept 22/23 and 29/30

Group stage: Oct 20/21 & 27/28, Nov 3/4 & 24/25, Dec 1/2 & 8/9

EUROPA LEAGUE 2020/21

Preliminary round: Aug 20

First qualifying round: Aug 27

Second qualifying round: Sept 17

Third qualifying round: Sept 24

Play-offs: Oct 1

Group stage: Oct 22, 29, Nov 5, 26, Dec 3, 10

EURO 2020 PLAY-OFFS

Semifinals: Oct 8

Finals: Nov 12

NATIONS LEAGUE

Group stage matches: Sept 3-5 & 6-8, Oct 10-11 & 13-14, Nov 14-15 & 17-18

DPA