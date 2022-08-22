Coric climbs 123 ranking places after Cincinnati title

PARIS: Croatia's Borna Coric soared a remarkable 123 places in the ATP rankings on Monday after becoming the lowest ranked player to win a Masters 1000 title in Cincinnati.

The 25-year-old spent a year out of action with a shoulder injury which required surgery, before returning in March.

He arrived in Cincinnati as the world number 152 after spending much of his 2022 season on the second-tier Challenger circuit but is now ranked 29th.

Coric dropped just one set in the tournament, against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the second round, and beat Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

Tsitsipas climbed two places to world number five, while Cincinnati semi-finalist Cameron Norrie jumped two spots to a career-high ranking of ninth. - AFP