Coronavirus: cancellations and changes in the US sports

LOS ANGELES: A quick look at major cancellations and changes in North American sport through Tuesday amid the coronavirus pandemic.

American Football

- Cancelled: NFL annual meeting March 29-April 1, all public events surrounding April 23-25 draft which will still take place.

- Suspended: Travel by team personnel to assess prospective players and face-to-face meetings among free agent prospects and team staff as NFL orders team facilities shuttered.

Athletics

- Postponed: The 124th Boston Marathon, scheduled for April 20, postponed to Sept 14.

Baseball

- Postponed: Major League Baseball season start, originally scheduled for March 26, until mid-May.

- Cancelled: Major League Baseball Spring Training games; 2020 World Baseball Classic qualifier postponed.

Basketball

- Suspended: NBA regular season from March 12.

- Cancelled: NCAA “March Madness” national collegiate basketball tournament; move followed shutdown of lead-in tournaments in Big Ten, Big East, Atlantic Coast, Southeastern and Pacific 12 conferences.

Football

- Suspended: MLS season for 30 days from March 12.

- Cancelled: US men’s friendlies v Netherlands in Eindhoven on March 26 and v Wales in Cardiff on March 30.

- Cancelled: US women’s friendlies v Australia in Sandy, Utah on April 10 and v Brazil on April 14 in San Jose, California.

- Cancelled: Mexico men’s friendlies v Czech Republic in Charlotte, North Carolina, on March 26 and v Greece in Arlington, Texas, on March 29.

Golf

- Postponed: The Masters, first men’s major of the year that was scheduled for April 9-12 at Augusta National, no new date specified.

- Postponed: US PGA Championship scheduled for April 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco, no new date specified.

- Suspended: US PGA Tour season through May 10, including cancellation of last three rounds of the Players Championship, the Valspar Championship, WGC Match-Play, Corales Putacana Resort Championship, Texas Open, RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wells Fargo Championship and Byron Nelson.

- Postponed: Three LPGA tournaments in March and April, including the April 2-5 ANA Inspiration in Rancho Mirage, California, the first major on the 2020 golf calendar.

Ice hockey

- Suspended: NHL regular season from March 12.

- Cancelled: Women’s World Championship to be held in Canada from March 31 to April 10.

Motor racing

- Cancelled: First four races of IndyCar season, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, GP of Alabama, GP of Long Beach and IndyCar Challenge at Austin Texas.

- Postponed: First seven races of the NASCAR stock car season, planned resumption May 9.

Tennis

- Cancelled: Indian Wells ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 11-22.

- Cancelled: Miami Open ATP Masters and WTA tournament scheduled for March 23-April 5.

- Cancelled: Houston ATP tournament April 6-12 cancelled as part of ATP Tour worldwide six-week suspension.

- Cancelled: Charleston WTA tournament April 6-12. - AFP