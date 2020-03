PARIS: The current pandemic of the novel coronavirus will complicate preparations for the 2024 Olympic Games to be held in the French capital Paris, TASS news agency quoted organising committee chair Tony Estanguet as saying by Le Dauphine newspaper.

Estanguet said the committee will have to “review all of its plans,“ because the full-scale Olympic cycle will begin at least one year later due to the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“This will affect preparations for the 2024 Games, although I’m sure that we will manage to overcome it,“ he said.

In his words, economic consequences of the pandemic will also have their toll on Olympic preparations, including a crisis that some of the game’s potential sponsors are now facing.

Paris is to host its third-ever Olympic games on July 26 - August 11, 2024. - Bernama