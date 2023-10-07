Corpuz hails Wie West as major inspiration after US Women’s Open win

PEBBLE BEACH: Newly crowned US Women’s Open champion Allisen Corpuz has hailed fellow Hawaiian Michelle Wie West as being a major source of inspiration growing up.

The 25-year-old Corpuz recalls watching Wie West win the 2014 US Women’s Open at Pinehurst for her first and only Major title. Fittingly, this year’s 78th US Women’s Open Championship at Pebble Beach Golf Links was the final competitive outing of Wie West’s illustrious career.

“The big one, of course, is Michelle winning in 2014 at Pinehurst. I remember being at home and just being amazed. Yeah, just really inspired by her, all the history, a major championship,” said Corpuz.

Corpuz claimed her breakthrough Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Tour victory and maiden major title with an impressive performance at Pebble Beach. She was the only player to break par in all four rounds, despite the challenging set-up by the United States Golf Association (USGA) and windy conditions, finishing with a total of nine-under-par 279which was three shots clear of England’s Charley Hull and Korea’s Jiyai Shin.

“My mind is racing! This is really a dream come true. It was something I had dreamed of, but at the same time kind of just never really expected to happen,” said Corpuz, who earned a cheque for US$2 million – the richest ever payout for an LPGA major winner.

Corpuz put on a near-flawless display in the final round, catching overnight leader Nasa Hataoka of Japan with a birdie on the first hole. As Hataoka faltered on the back nine, eventually settling for joint fourth after a closing 77, the American continued to make clutch putts.

Back-to-back birdies on 14 and 15 gave Corpuz a comfortable cushion and she was able to enjoy the scenic walk up the 18th fairway with the Pacific Ocean on her left.

Corpuz joined legends such as Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods as USGA winners at Pebble Beach, which was hosting a women’s Major for the first time.

“It’s been really awesome to be at Pebble Beach. Every few holes I kind of looked out and thought, I’m here at Pebble! There are not many places better than this,“ said Corpuz, who is of Filipino and Korean parentage.

Corpuz turned professional in 2021 after graduating from the University of Southern

California. This was her fifth US Women’s Open start with her previous best finish being a tie for 24th at Pine Needles in 2022. Prior to her win at Pebble Beach, Corpuz had five career top-10s on the LPGA Tour highlighted by a solo second at the 2022 ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Corpuz and Wie West attended the same high school, Punahou in Honolulu, which also counts former US President Barack Obama among its alumni. In 2008, Corpuz broke Wie West’s record as the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links as a 10-year-old.

“I never really thought I’d get this far. Just watching Michelle, she’s been such a huge role model to me, and it was really awesome to break her record for the Public Links. But I’ve never really compared myself to her. I’ve always wanted to make my own name. She’s just served as a really big inspiration,” Corpuz added.

Corpuz is the fifth Rolex First-Time Winner of the 2023 LPGA Tour season, joining Lilia Vu (Honda LPGA Thailand), Ruoning Yin (DIO Implant LA Open), Grace Kim (LOTTE Championship) and Rose Zhang (Mizuho Americas Open).

RESULTS (TOP 10 AND TIES)

279 (-9) Allisen Corpuz (USA) 69-70-71-69

282 (-6) Charley Hull (ENG) 73-72-71-66

Jiyai Shin (KOR) 71-73-70-68

285 (-3) Bailey Tardy (USA) 69-68-75-73

Nasa Hataoka (JPN) 69-74-66-76

286 (-2) Ayaka Furue (JPN) 74-70-73-69

Hyo Joo Kim (KOR) 68-71-73-74

288 (E) Hae Ran Ryu (KOR) 69-72-73-74

289 (+1) Rose Zhang (USA) 74-71-72-72

Maja Stark (SWE) 72-73-72-72