Counting down to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

THE excitement for sports in 2022 will reach its peak with the biggest international football tournament in the world kicking off on Nov 21, where host nation Qatar takes on Ecuador at 12am.

It will be a World Cup like no other before, commented ex-Premier League goalkeeper Brad Friedel during a post-match discussion on Astro SuperSport.

Having played for multiple clubs and the United States, he shared that European clubs never had to deal with an international football tournament during winter.

“It’s going to be tough for teams and players to navigate a tight schedule, juggling club football such as the Premier League or Bundesliga, European competitions like the UEFA Champions League and domestic tournaments like the FA Cup.

It’ll be an interesting World Cup, to say the least, and more unpredictable due to a different calendar year for football.”

Much like the Premier League, Astro’s coverage of the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ will be filled with international pundits and football legends sharing their thoughts and match analysis.

Stadium Astro has announced its line-up of pundits that fans can catch throughout the World Cup, which includes current Everton winger Andros Townsend of England, Cristiano Ronaldo’s former Portugal teammate Paulo Ferreira, and Markus Babbel who was part of the Germany team who won EURO 1996.

