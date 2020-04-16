Covid-19 forces ‘The Alligator’ to hit pause button in world title quest

KUALA LUMPUR: If it wasn’t for the global Covid-19 pandemic, Malaysian mixed martial arts (MMA) exponent Agilan ‘The Alligator’ Thani would have been busy chasing his long-cherished dream -- the ONE Championship world title -- by now.

Instead the pandemic, which has hit about 200 countries and caused the postponement or cancellation of almost every sports event worldwide, has forced Agilan to press the pause button on his quest to capture the ONE Welterweight World Championship title at the end of this year.

The 24-year-old was also forced to cut short his training programme in Florida, the United States, just two weeks after starting the stint on Feb 28 as his airline could not guarantee his return flight home due to the worsening pandemic.

In the US, the Sentul lad trained under Dutchman Henri Hooft and had several world champions for company, including Martin ‘The Situ-Asian’ Nguyen (ONE Featherweight) and “The Burmese Python” Aung La N San (ONE Middleweight and LIght Heavyweight).

“It’s still uncertain when the next bout will take place. Perhaps after June, if the pandemic clears up fast. For now, I’m just working out at home due to the Movement Control Order (MCO),” he told Bernama today.

Prior to the outbreak, Agilan was on the right track to lifting the elusive ONE Championship crown, having won 10 of 14 bouts, including overcoming the previously undefeated American Dante Schiro in his last bout in December.

But Agilan’s made of sterner stuff -- having gone through hardships like being abandoned by his mother as well as suffering from obesity and bullying in his youth -- and he’s not about to give up on his dream.

“Despite the uncertainty, I still dream of being a world champion and I will continue to work on achieving it. But first, I must secure consecutive wins against some big names,” said the 175cm-tall exponent from Monarchy MMA.

Agilan, who only took up jiu-jitsu (a Brazilian form of martial arts) at the age of 16 after constantly being bullied, had this message for those suffering from the same fate: “Train yourself to overcome bullies, do not fight with them. You should fight the problem.”

Like everyone else during the MCO period now, Agilan too misses hanging out with his friends and training in the gym. So it’s no surprise that the first thing he wants to do once the MCO is lifted is to “hit the gym.”

Agilan, who said he would have either been working in a computer company or stayed in first job as a cleaner in a gym if he had not taken up MMA, also hoped to train in the US again. — Bernama