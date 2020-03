KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s Malaysia Junior Hockey League (MJHL) has been postponed due to Covid-19.

The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) announced today that the new dates for the preliminary rounds of the men’s Division One and Two categories of the MJHL, which were scheduled to be held on March 25 - April 19, will be decided later.

MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Dr Anil Jeet Singh said the decision was taken after discussions between MHC and the National Sports Council (NSC) in view of the safety of the players.

He said that the new dates would only be confirmed after getting the green light from the Youth and Sports Ministry and Education Ministry.

Asked if the postponement will affect the national hockey team’s progress, he admitted that it would have a slight impact on the national junior squad’s preparation for the Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Johor, especially in terms of talent-spotting.

“But this cannot be avoided. We do not want the players to be infected. My advice to all state hockey associations is to always ensure the players’ health and safety as well as to adopt stipulated preventive measures,” he said in a news conference here today. — Bernama