Covid-19: Thailand MotoGP postponed indefinitely

BANGKOK: Thailand’s MotoGP has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today.
Anutin, who is also Public Health Minister, said it was necessary to postpone the March 20-22 event at Chang International Circuit, Buriram in northeastern Thailand as Covid-19 had been declared a dangerous communicable disease in the kingdom.
“This shows the government’s seriousness in curbing the Covid-19 outbreak. Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha has been informed about this,” he told the media after chairing a meeting with the MotoGP organising committee at Government House today.
The announcement comes a day after Qatar axed its March 8 season-opening.
Meanwhile, Thailand has reported one new case of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 43. The patient is a 22-year-old Thai woman.
Department of Disease Control director-general, Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia said Thailand remained at the second phase of the Covid-19 outbreak.
“Local transmission of Covid-19 in the kingdom remains limited,” he said.
Of the 43 confirmed cases, 32 patients have been discharged while 11 are undergoing treatment.
Thailand reported its first Covid-19 fatality on Saturday. - Bernama