Covid-19: Thailand MotoGP postponed indefinitely

BANGKOK: Thailand’s MotoGP has been postponed indefinitely due to the Covid-19 outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said today.

Anutin, who is also Public Health Minister, said it was necessary to postpone the March 20-22 event at Chang International Circuit, Buriram in northeastern Thailand as Covid-19 had been declared a dangerous communicable disease in the kingdom.

“This shows the government’s seriousness in curbing the Covid-19 outbreak. Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan o-cha has been informed about this,” he told the media after chairing a meeting with the MotoGP organising committee at Government House today.

The announcement comes a day after Qatar axed its March 8 season-opening.

Meanwhile, Thailand has reported one new case of Covid-19, bringing the total number of positive cases to 43. The patient is a 22-year-old Thai woman.

Department of Disease Control director-general, Dr Suwanchai Wattanayingcharoenchia said Thailand remained at the second phase of the Covid-19 outbreak.

“Local transmission of Covid-19 in the kingdom remains limited,” he said.

Of the 43 confirmed cases, 32 patients have been discharged while 11 are undergoing treatment.

Thailand reported its first Covid-19 fatality on Saturday. - Bernama