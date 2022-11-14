Cristiano Ronaldo claims he feels ‘betrayed’ by Man United in explosive interview

CRISTIANO RONALDO has now broken his silence in a wide-ranging interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV.

When asked if senior club executives were trying to oust him, the 37-year-old said: “I don’t care. People should listen to the truth.

“Yes, I felt betrayed and I felt like some people don’t want me here, not only this year but last year too.”

He also added that he has no respect for head coach Erik ten Hag.

“I don’t have respect for him because he doesn’t show respect for me,“ Ronaldo told Morgan.

“If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never gonna have respect for you,“ he said.

Ronaldo skipped yesterday’s gave against Fulham due to an unspecified illness since he captained United in their 3-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Nov 6.